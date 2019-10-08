Learn more about meat science at Beef 706

Interested in learning more about the beef industry from the meat perspective? Beef 706 is a 2-day workshop for all segments of the cattle and beef industry to learn about the importance of producing a more consistent and high quality product. Though a series of hands-on lessons presented by various meat science faculty, staff and graduate students, participants learn about carcass quality and grading, harvesting, fabrication and cuts, plus how genetics, management and feed impact quality. The next session is scheduled for Oct. 29-30 in College Station. Learn more at https://meat.tamu.edu/extension/beef-706/ or see below.