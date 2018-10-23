Landowner Pipeline Meeting Set for Oct. 29 in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Gillespie County Farm Bureau will host a property owner meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at the Gillespie County Farm Bureau Center in Fredericksburg. The event will provide an opportunity for landowners to learn about how the proposed Kinder Morgan Permian Highway Pipeline, which is expected to go through Kimble, Gillespie, Blanco and Hays counties among others, may impact them and their property.

Eminent domain projects, such as pipelines, can have a significant impact on property values and the future use of lands in and near the easement.

“I highly encourage every landowner along the proposed route to attend,” said TSCRA director and Fredericksburg native Gordon Sauer. “The terms and compensation you negotiate are for perpetuity—it will have a huge impact for both you and your future generations.”

Attorney Jim Bradbury, who has extensive experience in handling eminent domain condemnation proceedings, will provide his insight to attendees. His presentation will cover the basic eminent domain process and what property owners can expect as pipeline company representatives approach them. He will also discuss property owner rights and some of the common mistakes and misconceptions that occur in the eminent domain process.

Bradbury has practiced law in Texas for more than 25 years. He is also an adjunct professor at the Texas A&M School of Law where he teaches agricultural law, including eminent domain.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

The Gillespie County Farm Bureau Center is at 237 Equestrian Drive, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.

###

All members of the press are invited to attend. To arrange any one-on-one interviews before or during the event, please contact Jeremy Fuchs at (512) 469-0171 or jfuchs@tscra.org.