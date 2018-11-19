Landowner Pipeline Meeting Set for Nov. 26 in Turnersville

TURNERSVILLE, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a property owner meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at the Turnersville Community Center in Turnersville, Texas. The event will provide an opportunity for landowners to learn about how the proposed expansion of the Magellan West Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline may impact them and their property. The project is projected to go through Bosque, Erath, Falls, McLennan and Robertson counties.

Eminent domain projects, such as pipelines, can have a significant impact on property values and the future use of lands in and near the easement.

“I highly encourage every landowner along the proposed route to attend,” said TSCRA president Robert McKnight, Jr. “The terms and compensation you negotiate are for perpetuity—it will have a huge impact for both you and your future generations.”

Attorney Jim Bradbury, who has extensive experience in handling eminent domain condemnation proceedings, will provide his insight to attendees. His presentation will cover the basic eminent domain process and what property owners can expect as pipeline company representatives approach them. He will also discuss property owner rights and some of the common mistakes and misconceptions that occur in the eminent domain process.

Bradbury has practiced law in Texas for more than 25 years. He is also an adjunct professor at the Texas A&M School of Law where he teaches agricultural law, including eminent domain.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

The Turnersville Community Center is at 8115 FM 182, Gatesville, Texas 76528.

All members of the press are invited to attend. To arrange any one-on-one interviews before or during the event, please contact Jeremy Fuchs at (512) 469-0171 or jfuchs@tscra.org.