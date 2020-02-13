Lampasas man arrested, faces two counts of theft of livestock charges

Feb. 13, 2020

Stolen cattle were worth more than $65,000

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — William D. “Bill” Watson, Lampasas, was arrested Wednesday following a joint investigation by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills and Lampasas County Sheriff’s Department Detective David Thorp. The 63-year-old suspect faces two counts of theft of livestock charges.

Earlier this month, Special Ranger Wills was contacted by a landowner who said she had reason to believe Watson, who lived on her ranch and helped with her cattle operation, was selling her livestock without her knowledge and keeping the proceeds. Through Wills’ investigation, he determined Watson had sold 47 head of cattle that belonged to his employer, along with 26 head of cattle Watson had allowed another Lampasas County producer to run on the ranch without the owner’s consent.

Watson has been arrested and charged for stealing 88 head of cattle from two victims valued at over $65,000. He is in the Lampasas County Jail on total bonds of $40,000.

Wills says the investigation and arrest was a team effort, and would like to thank Thorp, along with Sheriff Jess Ramos and his deputies.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s special rangers are an elite group of law enforcement officers who have extensive knowledge of the cattle industry. While they primarily investigate cattle theft and other agricultural crimes, they are well-trained in all facets of law enforcement. In all, the association has 30 special rangers stationed throughout Texas and Oklahoma who are commissioned through the Texas Department of Public Safety or Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The special rangers also oversee more than 80 market inspectors who collect data, such as brands and other identifying marks on about 5 million cattle sold at 100 Texas livestock markets each year. That information is entered into the association’s recording and retrieval system, which is a vital tool for law enforcement when investigating theft cases.

