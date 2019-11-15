KRIRM and TSCRA to offer managing the cow-calf business lectureship

A new rancher learning opportunity in 2020 will be offered by the King Ranch® Institute for Ranch Management, along with five other regularly scheduled lectureships. The newest lectureship, Managing the Cow-Calf Business, will be held Jan. 9-10, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas, in partnership with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

Instructed by institute faculty, the cow-calf business lectureship will teach participants the fundamental skills used by successful ranch managers. By working through scenarios that include budgeting, determining stocking rate, and marketing calves, participants will be able to make sense of the most important managerial decisions in the cow-calf business. Other areas of discussion include managing labor, depreciation, and purchased feed cost; management of optimal reproductive performance; management and marketing to maximize value; using production and financial records to measure performance; and more.

“We created this lectureship for the sole purpose of helping managers of cow-calf operations build their skills at making important decisions impacting the business,” explained KRIRM Director and Robert J. Kleberg, Jr. and Helen C. Kleberg Endowed Chair Clay Mathis, PhD. “Our workshop-style format will include several hands-on exercises that will reinforce the important concepts within the context of real ranch decision making scenarios.”

The lectureship will be held at the TSCRA headquarters in Fort Worth. Registration is $300 and includes workbook materials, lunch, and refreshments.

After the cow-calf business lectureship kicks off the New Year for KRIRM, the schedule continues with the Application of Advanced Genetic Technology in Beef Cattle held February 21-22 in Kingsville, Texas. The Richard Mifflin Kleberg Jr. Family Lectureship on Grazing Management will once again be held in partnership with the Noble Research Institute March 10-13 in Ardmore, Okla. One of the most exciting and hands-on KRIRM lectureships is the Richard Mifflin Kleberg Jr. Family Lectureship on Equine Management, which will be held in Kingsville, Texas, May 11-13. This lectureship provides labs and teaching on the legendary King Ranch, providing in-depth instruction of equine care for the ranch horse.

The remaining schedule of KRIRM events in 2020 includes the John B. Armstrong Lectureship on Systems Thinking in Ranching, August 10-13; Managing Farm and Ranch Employees, September 18-19; and the 17th Annual HOLT CAT® Symposium on Excellence in Ranch Management, October 29-30, all held in Kingsville. Texas.

Attendance at these events qualifies participants to work toward the Texas Farm Credit Certificate in Advanced Ranch Management. This is awarded to individuals who attend four lectureships and two symposium within three years.

More information about each lectureship and registration can be found here or call 361-593-5401.

About KRIRM

Formed in 2003, KRIRM is a ranch management master’s program at Texas A&M University-Kingsville created in honor of the 150th Anniversary of the legendary King Ranch. As the only ranch management master’s program in the world, KRIRM teaches graduate students using a multi-disciplinary, systems approach to ranch management. The institute also provides the highest quality lectureships and symposia to stakeholders in the ranching industry through its event outreach component. For more information, visit krirm.tamuk.edu