John R. Beverly

John R. Beverly, Veribest, died July 28, 2017 at his home in Gladewater. He was born Dec. 12, 1939, in Dallas, to LaNeva Faye Day Beverly and John Dick Beverly. A 1956 graduate of Marshall High School, John attended Texas A&M University, obtaining a bachelor of science degree in animal science in 1962, and later pursued post-graduate studies at Texas A&M, obtaining his masters in animal science and his Ph.D. in animal science and endocrinology.

He began his teaching career in the Department of Animal Science at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. In 1968, he returned to Texas A&M where he worked in the Department of Animal Science and the Texas Agricultural Extension Service. After 33 years of service, he retired in 2002 as associate vice chancellor and dean of agriculture.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha; sons J. Dennis (Rebecca) Beverly, Humble; David R. (Ashley) Beverly, Dallas; and Danny Beverly, Livingston; daughter Joann (Rhonda Starks) Beverly-Starks, Flint; and numerous other relatives.