John James Brandon

John James Brandon, 83, died Oct. 9, 2017. He was born Sept. 16, 1934, in Dublin to Walter and Velma Brandon. He graduated from Stephenville High School and earned an animal science degree from Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army.

He married Reba King on Aug. 11, 1966, and they resided in Fort Worth where he worked for The Cattleman magazine and the Angus Journal. He was a licensed auctioneer for more than 50 years selling cattle and farm and ranch estates.

Brandon is survived by his wife and daughters, Kaye (Terry) Humberson and Becky (Dan) Whitt, and numerous other relatives.

Published in the December 2017 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine