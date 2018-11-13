JBS, China agree to $1.5billion trade deal

Brazilian meat packer JBS SA has signed a trade pact with Alibaba’s Win-Chain that will send approximately $1.5 billion in beef, pork and poultry to China over the next three years. Alibaba, often described as the Amazon of China, is a multinational conglomerate specializing in e-commerce, retail, Internet, AI and technology. The agreement between JBS and Alibaba represents the largest ever signed in the meat sector between Brazil and China, and is scheduled to begin within 30 days. –Drovers CattleNetwork Read more…