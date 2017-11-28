James Lowe Donnell

James Lowe Donnell, died Oct. 5, 2017, in San Antonio. He was born Jan. 11, 1936, in San Antonio to Beryl Lowe Rice and James Webb Donnell.

A fifth generation South Texas rancher, Donnell’s great, great grandfather was James (Jim) Lowe, who came to McMullen County in 1857 and ranched the open range.

Donnell attended the San Antonio Academy, Texas Military Institute and the University of Texas. After completing his education, he returned to South Texas to the family ranch, where he began ranching alongside his father.

He was a director and honorary vice president of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA).

He is survived by his wife Eleanor Leighton Johnson (Collier) Donnell, daughter Cydney Collier Donnell (Robert) Lotito, son James L. “Jamie” (Lori) Donnell Jr., and numerous other relatives.

Published in the December 2017 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine