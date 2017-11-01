James H. Pace

James H. Pace, 71, died Sept. 4, 2017 in Olney. He was born Aug. 27, 1946, in Idalou, to Milton James Pace and Lucille (Benton) Pace. He graduated from Idalou High School in 1964 and attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict, where he received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star. Pace retired from the USDA and was the owner and operator of Pace-O Cattle Company.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Pace, Olney; sons Hank Pace, Arlington; Chuck (Jennifer) Pace, Burkburnett; and Garrett Pace, Olney; and numerous other relatives. Memorials may be made to the North Texas Rahab, 1005 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, Texas 76302 or to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 734, Olney, Texas 76374.