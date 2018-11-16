Is Pricklypear Stealing Your Grazing Potential?

SPONSORED CONTENT: Pricklypear is associated with loss of grazing both from competition and the physical barrier it presents to livestock. Left untreated, pricklypear tends to get worse. University researchers have documented that, during drought, pricklypear density can increase 25 percent to 30 percent each year while other plants decline. At that rate, pricklypear density doubles every three years. On good range sites, access to forage can be 2x to 3x greater in the absence of pricklypear.

Pricklypear hits rangeland hard. New MezaVue™ herbicide hits back harder — and faster. That’s important, because faster control of pricklypear means native grasses are able to respond sooner to get rangeland back into production. And the more cactus controlled, the more area that’s opened to grazing and the more productive every grazing acre becomes. See for yourself what faster pricklypear control looks like. Visit MezaVueHerbicide.com.

MezaVue is a Restricted Use Pesticide. Always read and follow label directions.