Information Sought on Missing Excavator

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Rangers are seeking information after the recent theft of a Caterpillar excavator from a ranch near Holliday, Texas.

The 2009 Caterpillar model 320DL excavator was stolen from the ranch at an unknown time between the evening of February 13 and the morning of February 14. It is suspected that the excavator was loaded onto a lowboy trailer for transport. The serial number on the missing excavator is PHX02405.

Anyone with information that could help locate the missing excavator or identify the perpetrators should call Special Ranger Scott Williamson at (940) 636-6203 or Special Ranger John Bradshaw at (940) 389-6123.

All information is kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously.

