Individual health insurance open enrollment period is now open

This year, Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 is Open Enrollment period for individual medical insurance policyholders for plans that will go into effect in January. This is only 45 days! Act now if you are eligible for an individual medical plan. You may also be a candidate for group offerings, which are competitively priced and offer broader doctor and hospital networks. Let the Cattle Raisers Insurance team consult with you on your options before the first of the year. The Cattle Raisers Insurance team is here to guide you through the open enrollment process or to help you purchase a new group plan. Quote forms are available at CattleRaisersInsurance.com for your convenience. Filling them out online can greatly speed up service time. Don’t delay your insurance enrollment! Call our specialized insurance team at 1-800-252-2849 or visit CattleRaisersInsurance.com.