Indictments handed down in local livestock theft

HAMILTON, Texas. — A Mason County man was formally indicted Wednesday on two counts of Theft of Livestock. The indictments, both third-degree felonies, stem from a 2015 incident in Hamilton County, which led to an investigation by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Rangers.

TSCRA Special Ranger Marvin C. Wills conducted the investigation.

According to Wills, in November 2015, the suspect, Jim H. Schmidt, 50, purchased numerous sheep and goats from the Hamilton Commission Company. As payment for the animals, worth just under $100,000, Schmidt allegedly passed a bad check and failed to make payment. An arrest warrant was issued, and in March of this year, Wills caught up to Schmidt in Goldthwaite, Texas. Schmidt was taken into custody and booked into the Mills County Jail. He was later released on a $50,000 bond.

The case was forwarded to Hamilton County District Attorney Adam Sibley, who secured the indictments. If convicted, for each count, Schmidt could face two to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000. A trial date has not yet been set.

“I am glad to see this case advance and look forward to the day justice is served,” said Wills.

