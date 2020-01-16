How to host a social media influencer on the farm or ranch

It’s important to have meaningful conversations with consumers about livestock production. Imagine inviting someone to watch you as you work on your farm or ranch. They’ll see your feed rations, watch you interact with livestock, learn your equipment and ask lots of questions along the way. Then they might post about it, maybe to more than 100,000 people. A few months ago, Macey Hurst with Lady Livestock Company, a registered Black Angus operation in Missouri, did just that. She shares how she embraced the opportunity and made it a learning experience for everyone. Read more at Drovers…