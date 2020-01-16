How to host a social media influencer on the farm or ranch 

It’s important to have meaningful conversations with consumers about livestock production. Imagine inviting someone to watch you as you work on your farm or ranch. They’ll see your feed rations, watch you interact with livestock, learn your equipment and ask lots of questions along the way. Then they might post about it, maybe to more than 100,000 people. A few months ago, Macey Hurst with Lady Livestock Company, a registered Black Angus operation in Missouri, did just that. She shares how she embraced the opportunity and made it a learning experience for everyone. Read more at Drovers

/ Business, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Beef starting to be seen as the super food we always knew it was 
What's for dinner: Low-cal chicken fried steak and cream gravy
Improving your bottom line starts with improving the efficiency of your cattle
TWDB is en"gaged" in flood preparedness and response
Waiting: Cattle market tops, volatile futures, northern auction runs and summer beef demand
Cow/Calf Corner: Cattle prices: How high is high, revisited; Are persistently infected cattle in your herd; Key factors that affect the percentage of cows cycling at the start of breeding
Here’s what to look for in pasture monitoring
TDA Market Recap, March 5, 2018
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]