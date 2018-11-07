How Does Grass Grow?

Successful beef cattle producers realize that the ranch is only as good as the forage base, primarily grass. They often state that they are grass farmers first and cattle producers second. The art of grass-farming requires a deep understanding of how grass grows and how it is affected by grazing. It has been a long time since most of us have sat through a botany class, so maybe it is time for a review.

Information in the following review was primarily taken from the paper “How Pasture Plants Grow.” The paper was prepared by Stephen Barnhart, emeritus, Iowa State University Extension, and addresses the growth of perennial grass.

Plant development

Grass structure is similar among many species and in bunch grasses, it is primarily a collection of tillers or shoots that grow from buds at the base of the plant. The term “shoots” is often confused with “stems.”

Shoots are the new fresh growth composed of a series of repeating units consisting of a leaf, stem node and stem internode. Each leaf is attached to the stem at a node.

Early in the development of a grass plant, the internodes are very short, and the stem remains compact at the plant base. The stem elongates, and new leaves are formed from its tip where the growing point is located. As long as the growing point remains intact, the plant is capable of producing new leaves.

Later, in tiller development, the growing point stops producing leaves and begins to form a seedhead. Once this transition occurs, some of the upper internodes start to elongate and eventually raise the seedhead to the top of the tiller. New tillers emerge from the plant crown to form regrowth.

Grass develops through a sequence of three primary growth stages — vegetative, elongation and reproductive. Producers need to have the ability to recognize these stages to manage grazing properly.

During the vegetative period, leaf growth occurs. The stem and its growing point remain near the soil line. Once a critical number of leaves has formed on a tiller, the older and lowermost leaves will generally die at approximately the same rate of new leaf growth. This results in the number of leaves on a tiller remaining relatively constant.

Elongation is the stage during which stem internodes lengthen and for this reason, it is often called the jointing stage. The elongation stage is initiated in response to changes in day length. During this stage, only the upper internodes elongate while the lower internodes remain at the plant base. The lower nodes, internodes, dormant buds, and related tillers form the plant crown.

When the developing seedhead begins to push through the uppermost leaf sheath, the plant is in the boot stage, which signals the end of elongation. The reproductive stage is the period when the seedhead develops, pollination occurs, and seed is formed.

Manage grazing to promote plant growth

In grazing management, it is important to know which plants are warm-season grasses and which are cool-season grasses.

The growth rates of warm-season grasses are greatest during the warmer days of the growing season, whereas cool-season grasses grow more during the cooler days, normally in early spring and late fall.

Examples of warm-season grasses are switchgrass, big and little bluestem, indiangrass and Sudan grass.

Cool-season plants include Texas wintergrass, annual ryegrass, cereal grasses, and annual brome. Even though grass has somewhat predictive growth habits, its production is governed throughout the season by the type of plant, weather, and soil conditions.

In the spring, grass leaves grow from an active growing point near the soil surface. Proper grazing will remove only leaf tips without interfering with growing point activity. When changes in day length and temperature cause seed stem elongation, the growing point is elevated and is subject to removal by grazing or harvest. If the active growing point is removed, new tiller leaf growth develops from dormant basal buds.

Plants absorb solar energy from sunlight through their leaves and convert it to usable carbohydrates in a process called photosynthesis. If grazing animals remove only a small amount of the active green leaf area, photosynthesis can proceed, and the grass plant replenishes carbohydrate reserves while top and root growth continues.