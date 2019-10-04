Houston company halts plans for pipeline across aquifer recharge zone

Plans to build a controversial proposed crude oil pipeline over the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone have been canceled, Texas Hill Country landowners and a Houston pipeline company told the Rivard Report on Thursday. Rick Rainey, vice president of public relations for Houston-based Enterprise Product Partners, confirmed the pipeline would not cross over the aquifer recharge zone. The company planned to release additional information about the pipeline on Friday, including where it might move. –The Rivard Report Read more…

