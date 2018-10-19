Help for voters affected by severe weather, flooding

With the early voting period beginning on Monday, Oct, 22, Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos has announced he is working closely with Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, county elections administrators, party officials, and elected officials in each of the Central Texas counties impacted by recent severe weather to ensure all registered Texas voters in the affected areas will have unimpeded access to the ballot box.

The Texas Secretary of State’s office has contacted election officials in all 18 counties in a recent State Disaster Declaration to provide immediate guidance and assess election office closures, equipment damage, issues with polling locations, web site availability, and any other ongoing issues as a result of severe weather. Additionally, the Texas Secretary of State’s office is in contact with both party and elected officials to gather additional information and ensure that any Texas voters affected by severe weather will be accommodated when preparing to cast their ballots.

As severe weather and flooding continues to impact Texans, Pablos reminded Texas voters to prioritize their safety and offered guidance to voters seeking to cast their ballots in the upcoming General Election.

“Our office is committed to providing resources and information Texans who have been affected or displaced by the recent flooding in Central Texas, and we are maintaining daily contact with election administrators, party officials, and elected officials in the affected Texas counties to ensure they have the resources they need to continue normal election operations unabated when Early Voting begins next week,” Pablos said. “We strongly encourage Texans to visit VoteTexas.gov to learn about their options for early voting, ballot by mail, and election day polling locations. In the meantime, we urge Texans facing the challenges of severe weather to stay safe as they recover from the effects of the storm.”

Secretary Pablos is providing the following tips and recommendations for voters affected by severe weather:

Voters affected by both Hurricane Harvey and the recent severe weather can visit www.votetexas.gov/harvey to learn more about options for voters affected by natural disasters.

Source: https://www.sos.texas.gov/about/newsreleases/2018/101818.shtml