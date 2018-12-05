Hay outlook: Milk and grain prices could impact hay demand in 2019

Hay markets can be difficult to project heading into any year, and 2019 might have some of the most complex dynamics to consider for hay pricing and demand. Weather will always play a role in regional markets, while competitive demand from dairy and beef cattle herds also play a role. Comparative pricing of other feedstuffs need to be considered and with lower commodity pricing there might be advantages to feeding more grain in livestock diets. –Drovers CattleNetwork Read more…