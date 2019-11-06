Hay: How bad is it?

Hay quality affects all types of livestock, but it can be critical for beef cows since they are less likely to receive supplemental feed than most other animals. Thin cows are more likely to produce calves that are less healthy and will not grow as well. Those cows often take longer to breed back which will carry into the next year with later born calves. This is why it is important to know the quality of the hay you’re feeding them, and to make a plan in case it’s not enough. Read more at the Ohio State University Beef Cattle Letter...

