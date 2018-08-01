Guy Lafayette Jeanes

Guy Lafayette Jeanes, 94, passed away on June 2, 2018. He was born in Teague on Aug. 8, 1923, to Mary Belle (Love) and Guy L. Jeanes Sr.

Jeanes graduated from Jeff Davis High School and attended the University of Houston. Following a trip to the J.D. Hudgins Ranch in Hungerford in 1940, he started a Brahman cattle ranching operation that ran for more than 74 years. The purchase of one Brahman herd bull and several Brahman heifers from Walter Hudgins during that first visit was the beginning of a registered Brahman cattle business that resulted in the sale of cattle to many ranches throughout the U.S. as well as foreign countries including Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Thailand.

Jeanes was a long-time member of TSCRA and the American Quarter Horse Association. He served on the board of directors of the American Brahman Breeders Association, Texas Brahman Breeders Association, East Texas Brahman Breeders Association and the Houston area Brahman Breeders Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 51 years, Hazel Ann Furr Jeanes; and sons, Robert Eugene Jeanes and Guy L. Jeanes III. He is survived by a son, Franklin Wyatt Jeanes, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous family members and friends.

Memorials may be made in his honor to Second Baptist Church, Dayton FFA, or a charity of donor choice.

Published in the August 2018 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine