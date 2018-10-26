Govt Affairs Roundup: Early voting through next week; Landowner pipeline meeting Oct. 29

Early voting in Texas gets underway Oct. 22 and runs through Nov. 2. Election day is Nov. 6. Every election is important to the future of our state and nation, but this year’s may be the most pivotal of our lifetime. Rural lawmakers who understand our priorities are dwindling as 1,000 people a day move to Texas. To be heard, we must ensure the right legislators are in office. Read more…

TSCRA, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Gillespie County Farm Bureau will host a property owner meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at the Gillespie County Farm Bureau Center in Fredericksburg. The event will provide an opportunity for landowners to learn about how the proposed Kinder Morgan Permian Highway Pipeline, which is expected to go through Kimble, Gillespie, Blanco and Hays counties among others. Eminent domain projects, such as pipelines, can have a significant impact on property values and the future use of lands in and near the easement. Read more…