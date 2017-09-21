Glynn Earl Dreyer

Glynn Earl Dreyer, 72, died June 25 in Brenham. He was born Oct. 1, 1944, in Washington County to Arnold Sr. and Lydia Winkelmann Dreyer. He was married to Marilyn Dusek on Sept. 5, 1964.

Dreyer was retired from serving as a market inspector for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. He is survived by his wife; children Don Lane (Janie) Dreyer, Dana L. (Larry) Moreno Jr.; and numerous other relatives. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Greenvine.