Gideon William Carmichael

Gideon William Carmichael, 25, Haskell, died Nov. 20, 2017, in a helicopter accident near Electra. He was born June 5, 1992, in Stillwater, Okla., to Beth (Mertz) and Hewitt Carmichael. He was the owner of Carmichael Helicopter Services.

He is survived by his parents, Beth and Hewitt Carmichael of Haskell; sisters, Claire (Caleb) Rice of Abilene, and Lucy Carmichael of Haskell; brother, Wyatt Carmichael of Haskell; and numerous other relatives.

Memorials may be given to The Gideon Carmichael Memorial Scholarship: P.O. Box 937, Haskell, Texas 79521, or to Wishes For Warriors in Carmichael’s name, wishesforwarriorscorp.org/give-back.

Published in the January 2018 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine