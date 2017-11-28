Georgia London Keeter

Georgia London Keeter, died Oct. 5, 2017. She was born July 30, 1941, in Olney, to George Donovan “Nig” and Elizabeth Parrott London. She was raised in Throckmorton, where most of her extended family lived for generations. After graduation from Throckmorton High School in 1959, Keeter attended Texas Tech University and graduated from Midwestern State University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She married Harrell Keeter, Aug. 19, 1961.

She taught at Kate Burgess and Ben Franklin Elementary Schools for 30 years and won numerous awards.

She is survived by her husband and their son, George Thomas (Liesl) Keeter, McKinney, and numerous other relatives. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Throckmorton, www.fumcthrock.org, P. O. Box 686, Throckmorton, Texas 76483; Methodist Children’s Home, www.mch.org, 1111 Herring Ave., Waco, Texas 76708; or Throckmorton High School Scholarship, 210 College Street, Throckmorton, Texas 76483.

Published in the December 2017 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine