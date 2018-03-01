Gene Pipes

Gene Pipes, 74, died Oct. 2, 2017, in Dallas. He was born March 4, 1943, in Beaumont, to Eugene John and Doris Pipes.

Pipes was raised in Beaumont, graduating from French High School in 1961. He served 4 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, after which he began his entrepreneurial adventures. At the time of his death, he owned and operated Sam Houston Ventures / Sam Houston Knives, selling fine handcrafted Damascus steel knives to “like-minded” people who would appreciate his knives. His civic and volunteer activities include serving in various capacities with Optimist International, Junior Achievement, the Rotary Club, Ducks Unlimited, Quail Unlimited, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Speakers Committee, Save Lake Fannin Committee, Committee to restore the Fannin Co. Courthouse and the North Texas Veterans Hospital.

Pipes was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by daughters, Nancy Pipes and Dena (Ken) Mizell; son Derick (Nikki) Pipes; and many relatives and friends.

Published in the March 2018 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine