Free Beef Quality Assurance Training Offered in Mount Pleasant

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to invite beef producers to attend a free training to help them raise consumer confidence by offering proper management techniques and a commitment to quality within every segment of the beef industry. The Texas Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Priefert Manufacturing in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and a complimentary lunch will also be served.

The Texas BQA program will cover beef quality assurance principles, record keeping, environmental stewardship and proper management practices associated with genetic selection, cattle handling, culling, vaccination, medicinal treatment and other important topics.

If planning to attend, please register by calling (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or visiting www.texasbeefquality.com.

The event will be located at 409 FM 4000, Mount Pleasant, Texas 75455.

The Texas BQA program is a collaborative effort of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Beef Council and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

The Texas BQA program is sponsored by Boehringer-Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc.

###