Free Beef Quality Assurance Training Offered in Athens

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to invite beef producers to attend a free training to help them raise consumer confidence by offering proper management techniques and a commitment to quality within every segment of the beef industry. The Texas Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program will be held on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hart-Morris Conservation Center in Athens, Texas.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. and includes a complimentary beef dinner.

The Texas BQA program will cover beef quality assurance principles, record keeping, environmental stewardship and proper management practices associated with genetic selection, cattle handling, culling, vaccination, medicinal treatment and other important topics.

If planning to attend, please register by calling (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or visiting www.texasbeefquality.com.

The event will be located at 5601 County Road 4812, Athens, Texas 75752.

The Texas BQA program is a collaborative effort of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Beef Council and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

The Texas BQA program is sponsored by Boehringer-Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc.

