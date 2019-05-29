ForageFax Weed of the Week: Horseweed

From ForageFax, information by the Texas A&M Extension Department of Soil & Crop Sciences.

Also called, mare’s tail, horseweed is a warm season erect annual weed. It is often found in cultivated areas, pastures, road sides and waste sites.

First leaves are in a rosette. It has a stem with frequent alternate and sessile leaves. Horseweed generally bolts in April/May, flowers in July and sets and disperse seed from August to October. Control of horseweed is more effective when plants are in the rosette stage or less than 2 inches tall.

Horseweed Flower

Young Horseweed

Mature horseweed

Select Herbicide Options:

Weedmaster

2, 4-D

GrazonNext HL

Grazon P+D

Pasturall HL

Surmount

Chaparral (for bermudagrass pastures, will destroy bahiagrass)

Cimarron Max (for bermudagrass pastures, will destroy bahiagrass)

REMEMBER: THE LABEL IS THE LAW! Always read the pesticide label before using.

ForageFax is by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Department of Soil & Crop Science, offering timely forage and pasture information.