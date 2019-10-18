Exotic CWD-susceptible species rules and resources for hunters and landowners

Source: Texas Animal Health Commission

Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) is reminding Texas landowners of exotic chronic wasting disease (CWD) susceptible species rules for the 2019-20 hunting season.

“When CWD was first discovered in far West Texas in 2012, TAHC and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) took important steps toward preventing the spread of the chronic disease by establishing CWD zones and implementing surveillance and movement rules,” said Dr. Susan Rollo, state epidemiologist. “On May 30, 2017, TAHC enhanced the surveillance and movement requirements for exotic CWD susceptible species in Texas.”

Exotic susceptible species include North American elk or wapiti, black tailed deer, red deer, reindeer, sika deer, moose and/or any associated subspecies and hybrids. All mule deer, white-tailed deer, and other native species are under the jurisdiction of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

TAHC is reminding hunters and landowners of the following exotic CWD susceptible species requirements:

Premises where Exotic CWD Susceptible Species are Hunter Harvested

Owners of high, low, or no fenced premises where exotic CWD susceptible species older than 16 months of age are hunter harvested, are required to submit a mortality record to the TAHC. Mortality record forms are due to the TAHC on or before April 1 of each year.

Every calendar year, landowners must have eligible mortalities CWD tested until such time that three animals are tested. An eligible mortality is a death from any cause of an exotic CWD susceptible species that is 16 months of age or older. This includes hunter harvested mortalities or herd culling, natural mortalities, or animals moved directly to slaughter. Once valid CWD test results are obtained, they are to be submitted to TAHC and accompanied by a test submission form.

Owners Moving or Transporting Live Exotic CWD Susceptible Species

Any person engaged in the business of buying or selling exotic CWD susceptible species in commerce must maintain records for all exotics transported within the state or where there is a transfer of ownership. This data can be recorded on the TAHC movement record form.

All live exotic CWD susceptible species moved or transported within the state must have official identification. Contact TAHC ADT department for more information on official ID.

An owner of a premises where exotic CWD susceptible species are located within a high fence must keep an estimated annual inventory for all exotic CWD susceptible species. Annual inventories are due to TAHC on or before April 1 of each year.

In addition to the agency’s statewide movement and surveillance requirements for exotic susceptible species, hunters should be aware of the CWD zones in Texas. The CWD Containment and Surveillance Zones include the Trans-Pecos zone, Panhandle zone, and South-Central Texas zone. Mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, red deer, or other CWD susceptible species hunter harvested within the zones are REQUIRED to bring their animals to a TPWD check station within 48 hours of harvest.

For more information on CWD, CWD zones, and requirements: