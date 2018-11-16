Exotic CWD-susceptible species rule compliance for hunters and landowners

Your ongoing surveillance for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a critical component to early detection and prevention of CWD in susceptible exotic species in Texas.

In May of 2017, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) adopted amendments to Chapter §40.5 of the Texas Administrative Code. These amendments add surveillance, movement reporting, identification and mortality record keeping requirements for exotic species susceptible to CWD. Exotic susceptible species include North American elk or wapiti, black tailed deer, red deer, reindeer, sika deer, moose and/or any associated subspecies and hybrids. All native species such as mule deer and white-tailed deer remain under the jurisdiction of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Are you moving live exotic CWD susceptible species?

Owners of live exotic CWD susceptible species moved or transported within the state are required, upon movement or sale, to complete a movement record . All live exotic CWD susceptible species moved or transported within the state must have an official identification device and, in order to move to or from a premises, the owner must obtain a Premises Identification Number ( PIN ). An owner of a premises where exotic CWD susceptible species are located within a high fence must keep herd records and submit an estimated annual inventory record

Are you a land owner or a hunter?

Land owners of high-fenced, low-fenced or no-fenced premises where exotic CWD susceptible species are located are required to submit a mortality record when an eligible mortality occurs. The mortality record must be submitted by April 1 of each year. An eligible mortality is a death, from any cause, of an exotic CWD susceptible species that is 16 months of age or older. This includes hunter-harvested mortalities or herd culling, natural mortalities or animals moved directly to slaughter.

Are land owners required to submit a test submission form and test results?

Each calendar year the land owner of a premises must have all eligible exotic animal mortalities CWD tested until such time that three animals are tested. Once valid test results are obtained for these exotic mortalities, they are to be submitted to TAHC on a test submission form . CWD test samples must be collected by a state or federal animal health official, USDA accredited (Category II) veterinarian that is also TAHC Authorized or a TAHC Certified CWD Postmortem Sample Collector

When and where do I submit forms?

All forms may be submitted to the TAHC Central Office by writing to TAHC CWD Susceptible Species Reporting, PO Box 12966, Austin, Texas 78711-2966; by email to:

CWD_reports@tahc.texas.gov or by fax to (512) 719-0729.

Movement records are due to the TAHC within 48 hours of movement.

All test results accompanied with a test submission are due to the TAHC within 30 days of receiving the test results.

Mortality and Inventory records must be submitted on or before April 1 of each year.

Resources:

For Exotic CWD Susceptible Species Forms, [CLICK HERE] For Frequently Asked Questions, [CLICK HERE] For more about LIDs and PINs, [CLICK HERE] For a list of certified CWD postmortem sample collectors, [CLICK HERE] Learn how to get certified for CWD postmortem sample collection, [CLICK HERE] Learn about native cervid species at Texas Parks & Wildlife’s website, [CLICK HERE]



Source: TAHC