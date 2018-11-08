Enhancing agricultural opportunities for military veterans

The Servicemember Agricultural Vocation Education (SAVE) Farming for the Future program in Manhattan, Kansas, is developing a 320-acre diversified regional training center. The center includes 20-acre plots of cereal crops, soybeans, and alfalfa, 15 acres of orchards, a commercial honey-harvesting apiary, and pasture for ruminants, hogs, poultry, and horses. SAVE’s goal for a three-year grant from the USDA is to train 170 transitioning service members or veterans in maintaining cropland, rangeland, and livestock; assist in the transition for current members of the service and current veterans; and expand SAVE’s current apprenticeship program to additional regional locations. Read more…