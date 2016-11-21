TSCRA NEWS RELEASE: Eminent Domain Meeting Scheduled December 7 in Lubbock

Austin, Texas – A growing coalition of 18 Texas-based organizations, leading the Texans for Property Rights grassroots initiative, will host a meeting at the National Ranching Heritage Center (Anderson Room) in Lubbock, Texas on Wednesday December 7 at 5:30 p.m. There will be discussion of eminent domain issues along with ideas to safeguard Texans’ private property rights.

Property owners who attend will learn about upcoming legislative efforts to achieve fairness in the laws that govern the use of eminent domain in Texas. A legal expert will be present for an overview of current laws and discuss possible improvements.

The National Ranching Heritage Center is located across from the north side of the Texas Tech University main campus off the Marsha Sharp Freeway. The address is 3121 4th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79409.

No RSVP is required to attend this meeting. Anyone interested in this topic or who has past or present eminent domain issues is encouraged to attend.

To learn more about Texans for Property Rights and to find a meeting in your area, visit www.texansforpropertyrights.com. Additional meetings will be announced.

The coalition advocating for eminent domain reform is comprised of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Farm Bureau, Texas Wildlife Association, Texas Forestry Association, South Texans’ Property Rights Association, Texas Poultry Association, Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association, Independent Cattlemen’s Association, Texas Grain Sorghum Association, Plains Cotton Growers, Inc., Corn Producers Association of Texas, Riverside & Landowners Protection Coalition, Texas Land & Mineral Owners Association, Texas Association of Dairymen, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas Grain and Feed Association, Texas Citrus Mutual and Texas Hill Country Heritage Association.