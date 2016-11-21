TSCRA NEWS RELEASE: Eminent Domain Meeting Scheduled December 5 in Wichita Falls

Austin, Texas – A growing coalition of 18 Texas-based organizations, leading the Texans for Property Rights grassroots initiative, will host a meeting at Midwestern State University, Dillard College of Business (Room 101) in Wichita Falls, Texas on Monday, December 5 at 6:00 p.m. There will be discussion of eminent domain issues along with ideas to safeguard Texans’ private property rights.

Property owners who attend will learn about upcoming legislative efforts to achieve fairness in the laws that govern the use of eminent domain in Texas. A legal expert will be present for an overview of current laws and discuss possible improvements.

To get to Midwestern State University from downtown Wichita Falls, head southwest on US-277/US-82 W for about a mile. Take the exit toward Taft Blvd, merge onto Kell W Blvd. and then turn left onto Taft Blvd and the location will be on your right. The address is 3410 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.

No RSVP is required to attend this meeting. Anyone interested in this topic or who has past or present eminent domain issues is encouraged to attend.

To learn more about Texans for Property Rights and to find a meeting in your area, visit www.texansforpropertyrights.com. Additional meetings will be announced.

The coalition advocating for eminent domain reform is comprised of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Farm Bureau, Texas Wildlife Association, Texas Forestry Association, South Texans’ Property Rights Association, Texas Poultry Association, Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association, Independent Cattlemen’s Association, Texas Grain Sorghum Association, Plains Cotton Growers, Inc., Corn Producers Association of Texas, Riverside & Landowners Protection Coalition, Texas Land & Mineral Owners Association, Texas Association of Dairymen, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas Grain and Feed Association and Texas Hill Country Heritage Association.