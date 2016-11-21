TSCRA NEWS RELEASE: Eminent Domain Meeting Scheduled December 12 in Mason

Austin, Texas – A growing coalition of 18 Texas-based organizations, leading the Texans for Property Rights grassroots initiative, will host a meeting at the Mason Community Building in Mason, Texas on Monday December 12 at 5:30 p.m. There will be discussion of eminent domain issues along with ideas to safeguard Texans’ private property rights.

Property owners who attend will learn about upcoming legislative efforts to achieve fairness in the laws that govern the use of eminent domain in Texas. A legal expert will be present for an overview of current laws and discuss possible improvements.

To get to the Mason Community Building from the square in Mason, head south on San Antonio Street/Hwy 87S, take a left into the Fort Mason City Park and the community building is located at the end of the main road. The address is 1015 San Antonio Street, Mason, Texas 76856.

No RSVP is required to attend this meeting. Anyone interested in this topic or who has past or present eminent domain issues is encouraged to attend.

To learn more about Texans for Property Rights and to find a meeting in your area, visit www.texansforpropertyrights.com. Additional meetings will be announced.

The coalition advocating for eminent domain reform is comprised of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Farm Bureau, Texas Wildlife Association, Texas Forestry Association, South Texans’ Property Rights Association, Texas Poultry Association, Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association, Independent Cattlemen’s Association, Texas Grain Sorghum Association, Plains Cotton Growers, Inc., Corn Producers Association of Texas, Riverside & Landowners Protection Coalition, Texas Land & Mineral Owners Association, Texas Association of Dairymen, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas Grain and Feed Association, Texas Citrus Mutual and Texas Hill Country Heritage Association