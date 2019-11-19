Dr. Dale on Quail: How quail survive winter

It’s felt more like winter than fall recently, so this month’s episode of our Dr. Dale on Quail podcast is an ode to the Merle Haggard tune, “If We Make It Through December.” Join Dr. Dale Rollins and Gary Joiner as they discuss the risks to quail from low temperatures, including increased risk of predation, how quail cope with cold weather and management techniques to help quail survive winter conditions. Dr. Dale also offers suggestions to ensure your cold weather quail hunts don’t cause greater mortalities than just the birds in your bag.

Click on the following link to hear more or click play on the player below: https://www.quailresearch.org/episode-9-if-we-make-it-through-december/