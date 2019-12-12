Don’t be led astray by fake meat marketing

Recently, the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News ran a commentary piece from columnist Chris Tomlinson attacking beef in favor of plant-based proteins. Like most vegan marketing, it does a fantastic job of cherry-picking data and using opinion instead of facts and legitimate science. Robert McKnight Jr, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association president, breaks it down and separates fact from opinion. –San Antonio Express-News Read more…