Donald Lee Neal

Donald Lee Neal, 84, Brady, died Nov. 6, 2017, in San Angelo. He was born Jan. 2, 1933, in Brady to Arthur Lee Neal and Katherine Dianna “Kitty” (Smith) Neal. He graduated from Rochelle High School in 1949. He married Wilma Dee Martin on July 25, 1953, in Rochelle. Neal attended Texas Tech University, graduating in 1954 with a degree in Animal Husbandry. He served in the U. S. Air Force from 1954 to 1956 at Perrin AFB in Sherman.

Neal was the 3rd generation owner/operator of the Neal Ranch, which his grandfather established in 1891. He served on several boards, including Brady National Bank, McCulloch County Electric Coop, Rochelle Cemetery Association, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Federal Land Bank, where he served as chairman of the board for 20 years.

He is survived by Wilma Dee Neal, his loving wife of over 64 years; son David (Deborah) Neal, San Angelo; daughters Donna (Bob) McCloy, Pipe Creek, and Connie Neal, Brady; and numerous other relatives.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rochelle Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 51, Rochelle, Texas 76872 or the charity of your choice.

Published in the January 2018 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine