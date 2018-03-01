Daniel Jett Hankamer

Daniel Jett Hankamer, 81, of Hankamer, died Jan. 19, in Anahuac. He was born July 30, 1936, in Hankamer, to Jett and Gladys Moor Hankamer. He graduated from Anahuac High School in 1952 and received his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Southwest Texas State Teachers College in 1956.

Hankamer was a retired farmer, rancher and merchant. He was an avid cattleman and rancher. He and his wife, Zelphia, previously owned and operated DJ’s Country Store for 17 years and a crawfish business for 12 years, both serving Chambers County and surrounding areas. He was an Honorary Director of TSCRA, a Lifetime Member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Past President of the Winnie Rice Farmers Cooperative Association, Director of Security for Security State Bank of Anahuac, and Past Master of the Anahuac Masonic Lodge.

Hankamer was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wayne (P.D.) Hankamer. He is survived by his wife, Zelphia Jenkins Hankamer; sons Danny (Kelly) Hankamer, Mike Hankamer, and Mitch (Cammie) Hankamer; daughters Tanya (Reid) Lowrance and Tonya Troxell; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

Contributions may be made in his honor to the Chambers County Museum of Wallisville or to the Christian Community Fellowship Education Building Fund in Oak Island, Texas.

Published in the March 2018 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine