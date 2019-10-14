Daily Livestock Report: USDA grain market reports

The USDA provided a torrent of new information on grain supply and price prospects for the coming year that will be pertinent to livestock producers. USDA-National Agricultural Statistical Service (NASS) updated its estimates of grain and oilseed harvests for 2019. The outlook for corn production was little changed from a month earlier. Industry expectations were skewed below the USDA production peg, which has been the norm this year as weather in August and September has favored crop development conditions.

