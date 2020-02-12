Daily Livestock Report: Beef and pork supply/demand outlook for 2020

USDA issued on Monday its monthly update of supply/demand projections for 2020. If you were looking at this latest report for a hint of the details in the US-China phase 1 deal, then you will probably be disappointed. While USDA did make some revisions to their numbers, the changes did not reflect a major shift in both the supply or demand outlook. Rather, they seem to be driven mostly by nearby trends.

Click here to read the full report or see below:  http://www.dailylivestockreport.com/  

dlr-02-12-20

