Crime Watch: Thefts of trailer and UTV in North Texas, cattle in Central Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Wayne Goodman, District 10 in North Texas, reports the theft of a ODES ATV and utility trailer from a property in Parker County sometime after Nov. 27, 2019. Stolen was a gray 12-foot utility trailer with yellow loading ramp supports, license no. 102831; and an ODES 800cc all-terrain 2-door vehicle with camouflage paint and camouflage “Chris Kyle” skull seat covers, VIN L6FBRNAA9J000024. This vehicle has no front windshield. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Goodman at 817-309-5048.

Special Ranger Kenny Murchison, District 20 in Central Texas, also reports the theft of 11 cows and a bull from a Florence area lease in Williamson County sometime between Nov. 29 and Dec. 8, 2019. Missing are a black Brangus bull with a hole in his right ear, eight black Brangus-cross cows, and three black white-faced cows. The cows have white or orange ear tags in the right ear. All are five to six years old and have no brands. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Murchison at 512-705-3226.

Operation Cow Thief: TSCRA offers a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of individuals for theft of livestock or related property. Anonymity is guaranteed. To provide information, call 888-830-2333.