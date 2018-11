Crime Watch: Steers stolen in SE TX

TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in southeast Texas, reports the theft of 8 steers from a property in Burleson County. On Nov. 4 a thief or thieves cut the lock on a gate to steal 8 mixed color steers weighing an average of 500 pounds, each. These steers have no marks or brand but did have ear tags in the left ear. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-828-5832.