Crime Watch: Squeeze chute stolen in Oklahoma

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 3 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports a cattle squeeze chute stolen from a property Wagoner County. The faded light blue Preifert chute was last seen on Jan. 12 at a property near Wagoner. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger John Cummings at 918-342-0888.