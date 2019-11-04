Crime Watch: Saddle stolen in North Texas, Black steer missing in South Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger Wayne Goodman, District 10 in North Texas, reports the theft of a ranch saddle from a property in Parker County near Weatherford on Oct. 27, 2019. Missing is a Robert Mitchell smooth ranch saddle with a 16-inch slick seat, seat rigging, silver conchos, and “Kye Brandon” stamped in body of saddle under left fender. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Goodman at 817-309-5048.

TSCRA Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas, reports a black steer missing from a property near Hebbronville in Jim Hogg County. The black long horned steer has red spots and was last seen in March. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Aguilar at 956-513-0297.

Operation Cow Thief

TSCRA offers a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of individuals for theft of livestock or related property. Anonymity is guaranteed. To provide information, call 888-830-2333.