Crime Watch: Red calf missing in North Central OK

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports a calf missing from a property near Bartlesville in Osage County. The 300-pound Shorthorn bull calf is red with a white belly and has a #1931 tattoo in the left ear. Anyone with information on this calf is urged to contact Special Ranger Perrier at 918-847-3231.