Crime Watch: Deere batwing shredder stolen in NE TX

TSCRA Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in northeast Texas, reports the theft of a John Deere CX15 batwing mower from a property near Mt. Pleasant in Titus County. The green 15-foot shredder, serial no. 1P0CX15EHCP023232, was taken sometime after Oct. 12. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Fox at 903-348-9638.