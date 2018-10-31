Crime Watch: Cows stolen in South Texas

TSCRA Gary Baros, District 5 in South Texas, reports 9 cows stolen from a property off McKninght Road in Guadaulpe County. On Oct. 26 a thief or thieves cut a lock to steal 8 black and 1 red cow, all with yellow ear tags. Most of the cows are 4 to 5 years old. Two white pickup trucks, one pulling a faded red trailer with part of the end gate painted gray, were seen leaving the property. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Baros at 361-293-7549.