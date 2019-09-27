Crime Watch: Cattle shot in OK; Horse trailer stolen in STX

TSCRA Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in northeast Oklahoma, reports two black heavy-bred cows shot and killed in a pasture near Claremore sometime after Sept. 18. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888.

TSCRA Special Ranger Tommy Charbula, District 24 in southeast Texas, reports the theft of a horse trailer from a property near Bay City in Matagorda County. Sometime after Sept. 24 a thief or thieves took the gooseneck 2017 4 Star Roadrunner horse trailer, serial no. 4FKPG3328H0036295, as well as blankets, saddles, bits and bridles. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact Special Ranger Charbula at 361-782-5209.

TSCRA offers a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of individuals for theft of livestock or related property. Anonymity is guaranteed. To provide information, call 888-830-2333.