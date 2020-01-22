Crime Watch: Cattle missing in West Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports 8 head of cattle missing from a property in Brown County. The five unmarked and unbranded black cows and three black Brangus bulls were last seen in July 2019. The bulls possibly have number brands that correspond with blue ear tags. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.